Benicia water line repaired; city lifts conservation order

A busted water line in Benicia that forced the city to reduce its water use for nearly a week has been repaired and residents are no longer required to conserve water, the city said Tuesday evening.

Last Wednesday, Benicia's drinking water line experienced significant damage and all residents were immediately required to reduce their water use by 40% as the community went into a Stage 4 Critical Water Shortage alert.

The damage occurred near Goodyear Road and Morrow Lane and was unrelated to the 2023 incident near Interstate Highway 680 and Gold Hill Road, which also affected the city's water supply.

"We are pleased to announce that the Raw Water Transmission Line main break on Goodyear Road has been successfully repaired, and water is once again flowing from one of our primary sources," said the city on Tuesday.

City staff are still investigating the cause of the break and will share the findings once they are available, they said.

