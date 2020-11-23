Berkeley firefighters still contending with fire in downtown building

Firefighters in Berkeley were stillt rying to extinguish hot spots from a massive fire that started at a 7-story building on Saturday.

The apartment building on University Avenue was under construction when the flames burst out Saturday evening.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Crews have not been able to get inside to figure out what started the fire.

Crews plan to remove some sections of the structure to better assess the damage.

No one was injured in the fire.

The flames leapt to another nearby building and were quickly put out.