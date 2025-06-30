Berkeley Flea Market closes after 50 years of community, culture

article

The Berkeley Flea Market has closed after 50 years of serving the community with vintage goods, art, and connection.

Saturday was the last day of operation

What they're saying:

The longtime cultural marketplace, located in the parking lot of the Ashby BART Station, is no more. Organizers said that the final day of operation was on Saturday, June 28.

"This milestone marks a moment of both reflection and celebration—five decades of vibrant exchanges, storytelling, artistry, and kinship that made our market a beloved institution," organizers wrote on the market’s website.

They thanked the city of Berkeley for its support, and expressed appreciation for "every vendor, visitor, and volunteer who brought heart, history, and hustle to this space."

Organizers said they explored every opportunity to keep the market open but ultimately made the difficult decision to shut down due to limited funding and ongoing challenges securing grants and volunteer support.

"After much heartfelt deliberation, we arrived at the very difficult decision to close," they said. "This choice was not made lightly and is full of emotion and care for the legacy we honor."

Future plans

What's next:

Construction is expected to begin on the parking lot and organizers said they hope to reopen the flea market in the future.

"We remain hopeful that this is not goodbye forever," they said. "Our goal is to return—renewed and resilient—when the time and opportunity are right. Until then, we hold this community close and thank you for walking this journey with us."