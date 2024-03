A Jewish-owned bagel shop in Berkeley says it was targeted by anti-Semitic graffiti.

Boichik Bagels, a popular bagel chain, posted a message on social media saying on Wednesday the phrase "Israel baby killer" was found spray-painted on the sidewalk directly in front of the store.

The post goes on to say, Boichik, has no stance on the Israel-Hamas war and is solely focused on providing the community with bagels.