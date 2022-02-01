Berkeley police arrest 20-year-old woman suspected in string of drive-by shootings

article

Berkeley police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a 20-year-old woman suspected in a series of shootings near San Pablo Park in recent months.

The woman was arrested last Thursday in connection with three separate drive-by shootings targeting a home and a vehicle in the 2800 block of Acton St., investigators said.

The shootings occurred between November 27 and December 18, 2021.

"During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect and obtained a warrant for her arrest," police said in a press release.

They did not release her name but only identified her as an Oakland resident.

Police said officers, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Task Force, took the suspect into custody from her home. "When detectives searched the residence, they found a firearm inside," investigators said.

The woman faced numerous charges including assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, stalking, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence, vandalism.