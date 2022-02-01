Shooting at Lake Merritt spa kills 1, wounds another

One person was fatally shot and another was critically wounded in gunfire Tuesday morning at a spa in Oakland along heavily populated Grand Avenue, police said.

An employee of Kume Spa told KTVU that a woman entered the business before it had opened for the day and shot a man who worked there before turning the gun on herself.

The shooting did not appear to be a random act, police said. But they did not release information about the shooter or victim.

Police said the shooting happened before 10 a.m.

The person who died from the shooting succumbed to injuries at a hospital, the police said, while the other person is in critical condition.

Bullets punctured the wall of a neighboring coffee shop.

Aerial footage showed a heavy police presence outside the spa.

MORE: Ersie Joyner 'humbled and humanized' after surviving 22 bullet wounds in Oakland shootout

This neighborhood is typically bustling with people and activity, as the street is lined with shops, restaurants and pedestrians enjoying Lake Merritt.

However, recently, the area has been marred by violence.

In November, Eric Davis was killed in the same neighborhood while he was trying to stop a car burglary on the 600 block of Grand Avenue.

He was shot and killed by a suspect who was a passenger in a black Toyota RAV4, according to Oakland police.

Police have not announced an arrest in that homicide.

Advertisement