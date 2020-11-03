Berkeley police investigating after several vehicles struck by gunfire

article

Berkeley police are investigating gunfire in the area of Sacramento and Russell streets Tuesday evening and advise the public to avoid the area.

Officers responded about 5:30 p.m. and found several parked

vehicles struck by gunfire, but as of now no evidence or reports of anyone being struck, police said.

Officers remain at the scene as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the

Berkeley Police Homicide Unit at (510) 981-5741.