Berkeley police search for missing 20-year-old

By KTVU Staff
Berkeley police are searching for a missing person at risk: Mateo E. David, who went missing Sunday night.

BERKELEY, Calif. - Berkeley police are asking for help in their search for a 20-year-old who went missing Sunday evening.

Authorities shared that Mateo E. David was last seen leaving his residence in Berkeley on Sunday, June 18, around 8 p.m. He was wearing a khaki jacket, blue jeans, and a red backpack.

David is Pacific Islander, and he has black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 10 inches and approximately 150 lbs.

Anyone who sees David or is aware of his whereabouts is asked to contact Berkeley Police at 510-981-5911 or call 911.