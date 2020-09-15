Berkeley police to increase presence along Grizzly Peak Blvd after reports of fireworks, bonfires

Berkeley police said Tuesday they are increasing their presence along Grizzly Peak Boulevard because of reports that people are lighting fireworks and bonfires there.

File Photo. Aerial view above Grizzly Peak in Oakland, Calif. Duncan Sinfield/KTVU.

Concerns have been raised over the past few days about the alleged fireworks and fires sparked between Centennial Drive and Claremont Avenue.

University of California police have already increased uniformed patrols in the area. Police said the area is within several jurisdictions including Oakland, the University of California at Berkeley and the East Bay Regional Park District, so more officers will be in the area.

Police are asking that anyone who sees a fire being set or someone setting off fireworks to please call either Berkeley police at (510) 981-5900, UC Berkeley police at (510) 642-6760, Oakland police at (510) 238-3455 or East Bay Regional Parks police at (510) 881-1833. If a caller calls the wrong police department, that person will be transferred to the correct department.