Berkeley residents can enter a lottery every month for the next year to win a rebate for an electric bicycle of up to $1,500.

The program is sponsored by Ava Community Energy and will offer a rebate of between $400 and $1,500 to use towards the purchase of an e-bike, depending on income, according to a news release from the city of Berkeley.

Those who qualify could also win $250 for locks, lights and helmets.

Income will be verified through participation in PG&E's California Alternative Rates for Energy (CARE) program or the Family Electric Rate Assistance (FERA) program. Eligibility for those programs can be verified with PG&E.

Applications and more information can be found at https://tinyurl.com/3uwzsv83.

Winners must be at least 18 years old. There is a limit of two entries per household.

Drawings will take place the fourth Tuesday of each month through September 2026. Anyone not selected in that month's drawings will be automatically entered in the following two drawings. After that, an Ava representative will make contact and ask about further participation, according to the city's news release.

Rebates can be used within 60 days at one of more than two dozen bike shops in Alameda County, including five in Berkeley.

Stores participating in Berkeley are Blue Heron Bikes, at 1306 Gilman Street; Mike's Bikes of Berkeley, at 1824 University Avenue; Rad Power Bikes, at 2734 San Pablo Avenue; Sports Basement Berkeley, at 2727 Milvia Street; and Stay True Cycles, at 2116 Vine Street.

