Expand / Collapse search

Berkeley school district will provide free meals for students

By Taila Lee
Published 
Berkeley
KTVU FOX 2

BERKELEY, Calif. - Berkeley Unified School District announced Monday that it will provide free breakfast and lunch to all students at 16 schools starting this fall.

This policy is effective July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024 thanks to the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.

All students, regardless of financial circumstance, are eligible for free meals.

The following sites will serve free breakfast and lunch during the 2023-24 school year, according to the district's press release.

  • Berkeley Arts Magnet at Whittier
  • Cragmont Elementary
  • Emerson Elementary
  • Ruth Acty Elementary
  • John Muir Elementary
  • Sylvia Mendez Elementary
  • Malcolm X Elementary
  • Oxford Elementary
  • Rosa Parks Elementary
  • Thousand Oaks Elementary
  • Washington Elementary
  • Longfellow Middle School
  • Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School
  • Willard Middle School
  • Berkeley High School
  • Berkeley Technology Academy Continuation High School

While all students are eligible for free meals, students may receive additional benefits if their household income is less than or equal to federal guidelines. Families can view eligibility scales here based on income.

Featured

Berkeley council will vote on expanding license plate readers
article

Berkeley council will vote on expanding license plate readers

The Berkeley City Council will decide on a proposal to install 52 license plate reader cameras on streetlights and roads throughout the city. Berkeley police said the plan, if approved, would help them tackle car thefts and other criminal activities.

In order for BUSD to receive full funding from the government to fund meals, some households will need to submit an application on behalf of their student, and will receive a letter with information about the free and reduced-price meal programs.

Households that receive benefits from CalFresh, CalWORKs, or FDPIR do not need to submit an application.

Families can get in contact with BUSD's Nutrition Services here if they have questions.