Berkeley school district will provide free meals for students

Berkeley Unified School District announced Monday that it will provide free breakfast and lunch to all students at 16 schools starting this fall.

This policy is effective July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024 thanks to the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.

All students, regardless of financial circumstance, are eligible for free meals.

The following sites will serve free breakfast and lunch during the 2023-24 school year, according to the district's press release.

Berkeley Arts Magnet at Whittier

Cragmont Elementary

Emerson Elementary

Ruth Acty Elementary

John Muir Elementary

Sylvia Mendez Elementary

Malcolm X Elementary

Oxford Elementary

Rosa Parks Elementary

Thousand Oaks Elementary

Washington Elementary

Longfellow Middle School

Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School

Willard Middle School

Berkeley High School

Berkeley Technology Academy Continuation High School

While all students are eligible for free meals, students may receive additional benefits if their household income is less than or equal to federal guidelines. Families can view eligibility scales here based on income.

Featured article

In order for BUSD to receive full funding from the government to fund meals, some households will need to submit an application on behalf of their student, and will receive a letter with information about the free and reduced-price meal programs.

Households that receive benefits from CalFresh, CalWORKs, or FDPIR do not need to submit an application.

Families can get in contact with BUSD's Nutrition Services here if they have questions.