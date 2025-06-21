Berkeley skate park renamed in honor of beloved skateboarder killed by stray gunfire

The Brief Harrison Skate Park on Fourth Street in Berkeley was officially renamed "Terrence McCrary Jr. Memorial Skate Park" Saturday. Terrence McCrary, an avid skateboarder and artist, was killed by stray gunfire during a shooting in Downtown Oakland in 2016. McCrary's family hopes the newly-renamed park reminds visitors about McCrary's life and legacy, and provides a positive, safe place for young people to spend time.



Nine years after a skateboarder from Berkeley was shot and killed, a local skate park was renamed in his honor Saturday.

Terrence McCrary Jr. Memorial Skate Park unveiled

Cheers erupted Saturday, as the ribbon was cut and shiny new signs unveiled at the Terrence McCrary Jr. Memorial Skate Park on Fourth Street in Berkeley.

What they're saying:

"It means it's indelible. It means that far after I close my eyes, this park will still be standing in honor of Terrence. And I couldn't be more grateful," said Terrence McCrary's mother, Florence McCrary.

The 22-year-old was an avid skateboarder and artist.

"He was an old soul. He was a goofball," said his sister Erika McCrary.

McCrary spent a lot of time at the former Harrison Skate Park, often teaching and mentoring younger skaters.

"This was his passion," said Florence McCrary.

"He was the kind of person who could go into all sorts of different groups of people and make them feel included," said friend and fellow skateboarder Jim Thiebaud.

Skateboarder, artist killed by stray gunfire in Oakland in 2016

The backstory:

In 2016, McCrary was hit by stray gunfire in Downtown Oakland. Craig Fletcher-Cooks, 20, was also killed.

"Losing someone like Terrence to something like that is incomprehensibly sad," said Thiebaud.

Years later, a man was arrested for the murder, but charges were later dropped as part of a controversial plea deal.

"To see that no one pays the price is just something that's unyielding," said Florence McCrary.

Newly-renamed park a source of healing, joy for McCrary's loved ones

But on this day, in this park, there was a sense of healing--and even joy--over the life McCrary lived.

Local perspective:

"I do hope that in renaming the skate park for Terrence that people will become more curious to know who he was," said Berkeley City Council Member Rashi Kesarwani, who represents District 1.

"In the communities where black and brown children are specifically, I want them to see examples of folks who have lived a good life," said Alameda County District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson.

McCrary's family says this is a way to keep his legacy alive, and hopefully bring about some positive change on the streets of Alameda County.

"I mean, this is a 100% positive activity," said Thiebaud.

"I want it to give people something else to do," said Erika McCrary. "They're not fighting down here at the skate park. They're not trying to shoot each other."

And years from now, when young skateboarders hit these jumps, Terrence McCrary's mother has just one hope.

"I hope they find out who he is, who he was," said Florence McCrary. "And that they realize when they're skating, they skate in honor of Terrence."

