Berkeley structure fire contained after spreading to other buildings

Fire crews responded to a two alarm structure fire that spread to other buildings on Tuesday in Berkeley, according to the Berkeley Fire Department.

Assistant Chief Keith May said the fire was first reported at 12:04 p.m. in the 2000 block of Blake Street. Shortly after it ignited, the blaze spread to two additional structures. A third alarm was called, but it was canceled shortly after.

Officials said the additional two structures were extinguished. Firefighters were unable to enter the original building but they continue to monitor the structure with a defensive attack mode to prevent the fire from spreading, May said.

All residents exited the structures safely and no firefighters were injured. The Red Cross is on the scene assisting with residents who have been displaced, May said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and the scene is still active as of 2:30 p.m.