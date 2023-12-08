Berkeley to consider ceasefire resolutions over mayor's objections

A Berkeley city council member is introducing a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza after weeks of public comment and pressure.

Rigel Robinson said that Berkeley residents are hurting and they're counting on the council to be their voice.

The mayor of Berkeley specifically said the city should not take up this resolution.

Still, the council will consider the resolution on Tuesday, unless a special meeting is called.

Richmond was the first Bay Area city to call for a ceasefire, and Oakland was the second. Since then, many other cities and commissions have weighed in on the international war between Israel and Hamas.



