Berkeley vaccination rate hovers near 100% mark

Vaccination rates in Berkeley are closing in on the 100% mark, now with 93% of eligible residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

It's one of the highest vaccination rates in the country, data shows. The national rate is 70.9%.

Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin credits the city's mission to make sure vaccines are widely available and plans to get creative to target that last 7%.

"We still have work to do, but Berkeley continues to stand out in its response to COVID-19," he said. "What these statistics show is that Berkeley residents believe vaccines are safe and effective, and we encourage everyone to get vaccinated today who hasn't yet."

The return of students to UC Berkeley followed the city's move to enact a vaccine mandate for city employees and certain businesses including restaurants, entertainment venues, and gyms.

Berkeley earlier this year opened a mass vaccination site at Golden Gate Fields vaccination drive and has worked in partnership with various nonprofits and community organizations in advancing an equity approach in vaccine outreach and distribution.



Berkeley city employees are required to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15.

