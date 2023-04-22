Best Buddies San Francisco holds Friendship Walk at Golden Gate Park

Best Buddies, a nationwide organization, held a walk for inclusion in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park on Saturday.

The organization promotes inclusion of people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities, also known as IDDs.

"Best Buddies, for me, helped me get a career for four years," said Michelle Yoshimine from Belmont. "I also met a new friend and am part of the ambassadors training."

Approximately 600 people participated in the walk with their "buddies" at the annual Friendship Walk. It's a 2-mile course along JFK Drive within the park, all under a sunny, clear-blue sky.

"It just raises awareness for all the benefits of including people with intellectual and developmental disabilities can really do for the community," said Ken Seto, a board member for Best Buddies in San Francisco.

City supervisor Connie Chan and state senator Scott Wiener spoke at the event.

"In San Francisco and the Bay Area and this great state, we recognize the beauty and value and ability in everyone," said Wiener. "Every single person has something to add in this community."

Many participants told KTVU they have been involved with Best Buddies for years.

"The love that people have for Best Buddies too, it really makes me happy," said Aaron Silverman, a Best Buddies participant from Alamo.