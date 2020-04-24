Best recipes to cook in quarantine: Big names from Disney to Chipotle share their secrets

article

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many Americans inside, which allows some extra time to brush up on those cooking skills and try new recipes.

Big-name brands like Disney and Chiptole are spilling the secrets on some of their most popular recipes.

Guac anyone?

Guacamole sits on a dish at a Chipotle restaurant on March 5, 2014 in Miami, Florida. The restaurant chain recently unveiled the recipe for its signature guacamole on April 23. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

On Thursday, Chipotle shared the recipe for its signature guacamole, which only requires six ingredients: Hass avocados, lime juice, cilantro, onion, jalapeño including seeds, and kosher salt.

In the mood for something sweet?

Those quarantine cravings may have your sweet tooth calling at some point, so Disney and the DoubleTree Hotel revealed some of their famous recipes.

FILE - Horchata churro drizzled with condensed milk at California Adventure in Anaheim, California, on Sept. 13, 2019. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

Disney fans can whip up some magic right at home with the theme park's iconic churro recipe.

And if you have room more, try your hand at DoubleTree's irresistible chocolate chip cookies.