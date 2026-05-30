'Beta mom' trend encourages parents to ditch perfection and embrace 'good enough'

The Brief A growing TikTok trend called the "beta mom" movement is pushing back against the pressure on mothers to perfectly manage every aspect of parenting and home life. Family expert Gabriella Pomare says the trend is a reaction to decades of unrealistic expectations amplified by social media, and describes it as "motherhood as a performance." Pomare says "good enough parenting is not lazy parenting" — and that children thrive when parents are emotionally available most of the time, not perfect all of the time.



As the school year winds down and summer schedules ramp up, a new parenting trend is encouraging moms to let go of the pressure to do it all — and just let things be.

A hands-off approach

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The "beta mom" movement, which has been gaining traction on TikTok, encourages a more hands-off approach to parenting in contrast with moms who strive to carefully manage and control every aspect of family life.

Family expert Gabriella Pomare says the trend is a direct reaction to years of mounting pressure on mothers.

"A beta mom is a reaction to decades of unrealistic expectations," Pomare said. "It's a bit of a rebellion against motherhood as a performance."

Pomare described the movement as a pushback against the curated image of motherhood that dominates social media — the perfect home, the carefully assembled lunchbox, the flawless birthday party.

"A beta mom is really exposing how much of good mothering is just theater," she said.

For many mothers, Pomare says, the shift is less of a conscious choice and more of a response to burnout.

"Moms are exhausted," she said. "We are carrying so much, not just physically, but that entire invisible load — what is happening during the holidays, who's got a doctor's appointment, who needs school shoes."

The result, she says, is that more mothers are pushing back.

"They're saying we don't need to have every afternoon scheduled," she said. "The house doesn't have to look perfect. My child can be bored sometimes, and I don't have to solve every one of my child's problems immediately."

Be good enough, not lazy

The other side:

But Pomare is careful to draw a distinction between beta parenting and simply checking out.

"It's not lazy parenting. It's not about being hands-off. It's simply about removing the pressure of needing to be perfect and curated," she said. "They still need guidance and they still need a parent."

When asked whether beta moms are also rejecting social media altogether, Pomare said the answer is more complicated.

"If this is a trend, doesn't that tell us something different — that perhaps now on social media, the trend is to do the opposite?"

She says the more meaningful shift happens off-screen, within families and friend groups.

"It's okay to simplify routines," Pomare said. "It's okay to reduce unnecessary activities. It's okay to share household and parenting responsibilities more clearly without subscribing to what everyone else is doing on social media."

Her takeaway for all moms, regardless of where they fall on the parenting spectrum: "Good enough parenting is not lazy parenting. It's healthy parenting. Children thrive when parents are responsive, when they are emotionally available most of the time — not when they're perfect all of the time."