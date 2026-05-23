Second day of protests at Fairfield High after student beaten by police

The Brief A community is outraged following the violent arrest of a 16-year-old student by a police officer at Fairfield High School on Wednesday afternoon. The student's family and classmates held protests at the school demanding justice, accountability, and the termination of the officer involved. Fairfield Police Chief Dan Marshall announced the officer has been reassigned and an outside organization will conduct an independent investigation.



Community members and students are expressing outrage following the violent arrest of a student at Fairfield High School on Wednesday afternoon.

Student recovering

What we know:

The family of the student has identified him as 16-year-old Maurice Williams.

Relatives say the teenager is currently recovering from mental and physical trauma caused by the violent encounter with a female police officer.

According to police, officers were originally responding to a physical fight that broke out among multiple students at the high school.

However, Williams' family contends that the responding officer used unnecessary and excessive force.

Social media videos of the incident show the female officer beating Williams and pulling his hair.

What they're saying:

Family members say the officer's blows inflicted severe pain on Williams and that the police response to a student fight does not justify those actions.

"No mother should ever have to watch their child be treated that way," said Rhamesha Stevenson, Williams' mother, during an emotional gathering at the high school. "Maurice is my son before anything else. He's loved. He matters."

Stevenson added, "He did not deserve to be brutalized like that. I want accountability, justice for the people responsible to be held accountable for what they did to my child."

Peers protest

Day two of demonstrations:

For a second consecutive day, students held protests on campus to stand up for Williams and demand the firing of the police officer involved.

"There should be no way that he be beat like that and pulled by the hair like that," said Shakita Brown, Williams' aunt.

Parents also joined the campus demonstrations.

One woman, whose daughter witnessed the incident, spoke out during the protest.

"We stand out here for all these kids and for people to know this is not okay," she said. "We will not stand for it. It's not okay and the police department should take that as a message."

The other side:

In response to the growing community outcry, Fairfield Police Chief Dan Marshall released a statement announcing that the officer involved has been reassigned within the department.

Additionally, Chief Marshall stated that an outside organization will conduct an independent investigation into the incident.

The chief acknowledged the hurt and concern reverberating through the community.

"I am sorry this incident occurred and that it has caused division and concern within our community," Chief Marshall said in the statement. "The Fairfield Police Department values its relationship with the community we serve, and we remain committed to maintaining and strengthening that trust moving forward."

The police department is currently working alongside the school district to organize a community meeting, with more details expected to be shared next week.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU.