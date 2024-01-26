'Squatters' take over Beverly Hills mansion, turn into party house

A multimillion-dollar Beverly Hills mansion is left trashed after neighbors say a group of squatters turned the home into a party house.

The listing agent for the home told USA Today in an interview that the alleged squatters "moved in" October 2023 and lived there for months. The listing agent claims someone changed the locks and code of the mansion and leased it out to other people.

FOX 11 spoke with Flash Shelton, who runs a popular YouTube channel dedicated to stopping squatters. Shelton, aka the "Squatter Hunter," showed FOX 11's crew around the Beverly Hills property.

During the meeting, we were interrupted by Rocco, who claims he's a friend of someone who is now living in the house. Another man then came out to close the gate to the property.

That wasn't enough to keep Shelton out once he secured a lease.

"I would contact the leasing agent write the legal," he explained. "Jurisdiction that doesn't allow them to throw me off the property.

He tells FOX 11 he learned how to deal with squatters in 2019. Now, Shelton is using his expertise to "expose" these alleged squatters in Beverly Hills. He shares his work on his YouTube page, which has more than 33,000 subscribers.

A fundraiser has since been launched online in hopes of changing the laws.

A second online fundraiser has also been set up to help the elderly use his services.