Biden calls for release of suburban native Mark Frerichs, taken hostage in Afghanistan 2 years ago

By AP Reporter
Published 
Joe Biden
Associated Press

President Biden calls for Taliban to release Lombard man on two-year anniversary of his kidnapping

Mark Frerichs was a U.S. contractor from Lombard who was abducted in Afghanistan two years ago. Now, President Joe Biden is calling for the Taliban to release him.

LOMBARD, Ill. - President Joe Biden is calling for the release of U.S. Navy veteran Mark Frerichs, who was taken hostage in Afghanistan nearly two years ago. 

Frerichs is a civil engineer and contractor from Lombard, Illinois

He was kidnapped in January 2020 from the capital of Kabul. 

He is believed to be in the custody of the Taliban-linked Haqqani network. 

Biden says, "The Taliban must immediately release Mark before it can expect any consideration of its aspirations for legitimacy. This is not negotiable."

Mark R. Frerichs (LinkedIn)