Biden coming to California for Super Tuesday

Former Vice President and Democratic candidate for President Joe Biden will travel to California for election day next Tuesday, March 3, 2020, the Biden campaign announced Wednesday afternoon.

On Saturday, Biden will travel to Raleigh, North Carolina, then on to Columbia, South Carolina for a primary night event.

On Sunday, Biden will travel to Selma, Alabama and Norfolk, Virginia.

On Monday, Biden will travel to Houston and Dallas, Texas.

On Tuesday, Biden will travel to California for Super Tuesday. Additional details have not yet been revealed.