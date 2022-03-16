Biden pledges drones, anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine's President in Russia war

Russia continued bombing civilian targets Wednesday in Ukraine's capital of Kyiv, while Ukrainian officials in the besieged city of Mariupol to the south said a Russian airstrike destroyed a theater which was serving as a shelter for hundreds of people whose homes were destroyed.

Russian forces also reportedly are holding hundreds of civilians hostage at a nearby hospital, with doctors treating injured and dying children.

Satellite photos did appear to show a Ukrainian strike at a Russian-held airport might have destroyed several Russian helicopters and vehicles.

President Zelenskyy spoke to Congress Wednesday and called for more help.

President Biden made a pledge of $800 million dollars in military aid. That includes 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 9,000 anti-armor systems including Javelins, 100 drones, as well as grenades, firearms and body armor.



President Biden also escalated his rhetoric with a new label for Russian President Putin.

"I think he is a war criminal," President Biden told reporters Wednesday.

"There's no argument with the bombings...it's about terrorizing the Ukrainian population and that is the war crime," said Stanford Professor Norman Naimark, an expert on Eastern European History.

Naimark says while Putin seems to have forced Zelenskyy to back away from joining NATO, Naimark says Putin also sees a democratic Ukraine as an ideological and economic threat.

"Putin essentially today threatened what he called scumbags. He used terrible words for people who opposed the war. Essentially he's calling for a purge. It's like the Stalinist '30's," said Naimark.

Anastassia Fedyk, a Ukrainian-born professor of Economics at UC Berkeley wrote a piece for the Washington Post saying economic sanctions are good but not enough to stop Putin.

She says NATO countries should not underestimate the resolve of the Russian people to endure economic hardship if they feel that their country is under threat, a message which Putin is emphasizing in state propaganda, while silencing the Russian opposition press.

"My major fear is humanitarian cost and further escalation," said Fedyk.

Fedyk says she and other Ukrainian economists and professors are trying to help people in Ukraine with funding and logistical support from overseas, but Ukraine needs more help from NATO.

"It's just not that realistic for a country of 45-million to single-handedly defend European freedom," said Fedyk.

