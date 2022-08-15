Big rig crashes into I-580 wall near Livermore

article

A big rig crashed into a median barrier wall on I-580 in Livermore Monday morning.

The California Highway Patrol reported the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on eastbound I-580 at Springtown Boulevard.

The collision prompted a Sig Alert causing two lanes to close for at least three hours.

Photos from the scene show the front end of the rig smashed and the tire blown out.

There was no word on the truck driver's condition or what caused the crash.