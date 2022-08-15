1 dead in 6-car crash on I-880 in Oakland near Coliseum

One person died in a six-car pileup in the southbound lanes of I-880 Monday morning in Oakland near the Coliseum, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported by California Highway Patrol at 2:57 a.m. just south of the 66th Avenue on-ramp.

The first car was rear-ended up a second car, which ended up ejecting the person in the first car, who was struck and killed by a third car, the CHP said.

The third car kept driving, making this a hit-and-run.

A fourth car swerved to miss the first crash and ended up crashing, too. A fifth car struck the dead person on the ground but stayed on scene, the CHP said.

There was also a sixth car involved.

The southbound lanes were closed for hours.





