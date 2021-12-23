Big rig plunges from freeway overpass in Lafayette; driver OK

A big rig got struck from behind early Thursday morning and plunged from a freeway overpass onto the road, but miraculously, the driver is OK.

The California Highway Patrol said an Audi driver struck the rig about 3 a.m. on eastbound Highway 24, sending the truck plunging down 25 feet onto Pleasant Hill Road in Lafayette.

The driver made it out without any major injuries.

KTVU spoke to the driver who was able to relay some of what happened, and he was able to walk around after the dramatic fall.

But his rig was carrying a lot of fuel – at least 100 gallons -- which hazmat teams were dispatched to clean up.

The driver of the Audi did not stay at the scene, so the CHP is considering this a hit-and-run.

