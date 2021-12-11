Fatal crash in Lafayette involving several cars
LAFAYETTE, Calif. - California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Lafayette.
The collision happened Saturday around 1:30 a.m. at the St. Stephens on-ramp to Highway 24.
Eastbound lanes were blocked by several cars involved in the crash.
The road was cleared around 4:00 a.m. and the highway was reopened.
CHP said one person died but have not released the identity.
