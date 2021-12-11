Fatal crash in Lafayette involving several cars

California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Lafayette.

The collision happened Saturday around 1:30 a.m. at the St. Stephens on-ramp to Highway 24.

Eastbound lanes were blocked by several cars involved in the crash.

The road was cleared around 4:00 a.m. and the highway was reopened.

CHP said one person died but have not released the identity.

