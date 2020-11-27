Big rig hits car stopped on I-880, killing driver: CHP

article

A driver was killed when a big rig slammed into his stopped car in the middle lane of i-880 in Oakland early on Friday, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP officers were called at 12:49 a.m. about a Toyota Celica blocking the middle lanes of the northbound freeway at Market Street. As the officers were responding, the Toyota was hit by the truck.

The driver was found with fatal injuries outside of the car by officers, according to the CHP.

It's unclear whether the driver was inside the car when the big rig struck, the CHP said.

The truck driver was uninjured and remained at the scene of the crash, the CHP said.

Traffic was diverted from I-880 at Market Street during an investigation by officers. The lanes were reopened around 3 a.m.

Anyone with more information about the crash is asked to call theOakland CHP office at (510) 457-2875.

Bay City News contributed to this report.