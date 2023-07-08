Big rig overturns, catches fire on I-580 in Livermore
LIVERMORE, Calif. - A big rig overturned and caught fire early Saturday morning in Livermore.
The crash happened on I-580 near Flynn Road around 5:30 a.m. and blocked all eastbound lanes, according to California Highway Patrol.
The semi-truck ended up on its side on a hill, CHP said.
Emergency crews were on scene cleaning up the mess and around 7 a.m. authorities said they were reopening one of the lanes.
ALSO: 68 people killed in California crashes over Fourth of July weekend: CHP
Authorities did not give any information about the driver or occupants.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.