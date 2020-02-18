Big rig overturns in Emeryville; I-80 a mess

article

A big rig overturned on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Emeryville, blocking lanes of traffic early Tuesday morning.

The accident was reported at 4:43 a.m. just west of Ashby Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported.

In addition, a second accident was reported on I-80 eastbound at Gilman Avenue 10 minutes later.

Motorists are advised to take alternates routes as all traffic is being diverted off the freeway at University Avenue in Berkeley.

Traffic was backing up into El Cerrito and Richmond as of 5:30 a.m.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

