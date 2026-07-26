Cause of death revealed for Big Sur hiker found dead near hot springs

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The Brief The Monterey County Sheriff-Coroner ruled that Joanna Ruth Shields, 37, died of probable alcohol withdrawal seizures due to chronic alcohol use disorder. Her death was determined to be natural. Shields was found dead and naked near Sykes Hot Springs in Los Padres National Forest on April 9. Investigators found that she was a victim of a crime. The coroner determined marks on her body were caused by postmortem insect activity, and a forehead injury was superficial and did not contribute to her death.



The cause of death has been released for a hiker whose body was found naked near a hot spring in Big Sur earlier this year.

Coroner rules death was natural

What we know:

Joanna Ruth Shields, 37, of Carlsbad, died from probable alcohol withdrawal seizures due to chronic alcohol use disorder, according to Monterey County Sheriff's Coroner Tina Nieto. The manner of death was ruled natural.

Shields was found dead on April 9 near Sykes Hot Springs along the Pine Ridge Trail in Los Padres National Forest.

Investigation dispels early concerns

Dig deeper:

Early in the investigation, witnesses reported that Shields appeared to have strangulation marks and an injury to her forehead.

However, the coroner determined the marks on her body were consistent with postmortem insect activity and were not evidence of strangulation or any criminal act. Authorities said the injury to her forehead was superficial and did not contribute to her death.

Detectives also interviewed a person who had reportedly been with Shields before her death. Investigators said that person fully cooperated throughout the investigation.

"Based on the results of the investigation and the findings of the forensic examination, no further investigative action will be taken," the coroner said.

According to the California Post, Shields had a history of bipolar disorder and alcoholism. Family members reported she had previously experienced alcohol withdrawal seizures before becoming sober.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with Joanna's family and loved ones. We hope these findings provide them with some measure of peace and closure after several difficult months," Nieto said.

A GoFundMe has been created to help cover funeral expenses and travel costs for the family.