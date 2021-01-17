Bikers create Bay Bridge havoc

Motorcyclists and dirt bike riders swarmed the Bay Bridge on Sunday, causing chaos that disrupted the span for hours.

A passenger of a motorcyclist was killed in a collision on the bridge,which also closed lanes and added to the traffic delays. It was not immediately clear what caused the fatal crash, but the California Highway Patrol said it involved multiple vehicles.

Dozens, if not more than a hundred, of the riders driving eastbound darted around cars and drove against traffic as they tried to evade police, according to video recorded by a KTVU producer and others posted on social media.

The Oakland Police Officers Association shared a Facebook video that showed riders doing wheelies and standing atop their bikes while driving against the flow of traffic.

All lanes reopened to traffic shortly before 10 p.m., according to the highway patrol.