Bikers killed in 2 separate collisions in Antioch

A bicyclist and motorcycle biker were killed in two separate fatal accidents in Antioch Saturday, police said. At least one of the drivers was arrested.

The first crash occurred on Lone Tree Way and Sagebrush Drive, and police responded some minutes after midnight to the area when they saw the victim riding a bike at the scene.

Despite life-saving efforts, the cyclist, only identified as a 29-year-old woman, died at the scene. The driver, identified only as a 38-year-old man from Antioch stayed at the scene.

He was later arrested under the suspicion of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing serious bodily injury or death, police said.

Several hours later, a 32-year-old motorcyclist collided with an SUV in front of Bev Box at 907 W 10th St. around 7:40 p.m. The biker was a Brentwood resident, officials said.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating, but said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to witness statements and video.

The driver remained at the scene, and at this time, no arrest has been made in the crash.