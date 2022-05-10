Bill Gates tests positive for COVID-19

article

Bill Gates announced on Tuesday that he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

The Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist made the announcement on Twitter, saying, "I'm experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts' advice by isolating until I'm healthy again."

The global health advocate, who co-founded the Seattle-based Gates Foundation with his ex-wife Melinda Gates, also expressed his appreciation for COVID vaccines and access to reliable health care.

"I'm fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care," he said.

He said that as part of the work of the Gates Foundation, the organization was seeking avenues to try and prevent the emergence and global spread of a novel virus.

"We will continue working with partners and do all we can to ensure none of us have to deal with a pandemic again," Gates said.

Gates has just released a new book titled, "How to Prevent the Next Pandemic," which explores the lessons learned from COVID-19 and what changes need to be made.

