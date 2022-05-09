Warriors' Steve Kerr tests positive for COVID ahead of Game 4

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr tested positive for COVID ahead of Game 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Kerr entered the league's health and safety protocols, and he won't be on the bench for Monday night's game.

Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown will take the lead on the bench. Brown was tapped to head the Sacramento Kings after he finishes his stint with the Warriors for the rest of Golden State's playoff run.

Kerr was wearing a mask for the past several days before his positive test result.