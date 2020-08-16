Black advocacy groups team up with UCSF to provide COVID-19 testing next week

article

The University of California at San Francisco, United in Health, Oakland Frontline Healers and a group of Black advocacy organizations will hold a mass COVID-19 coronavirus testing event next weekend for Black residents in the East Bay.

The event, which will take place at Eastmont Town Center on Aug. 22 and 23, is intended to offer free coronavirus testing, personal protective equipment and food to some 2,000 Black residents.

UCSF's diagnostic laboratory, adjacent to the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub in Mission Bay, will process the test results in two to three days, according to the university. The lab has also been providing free coronavirus diagnostic testing for counties across the state.

UCSF said the two-day event would help to tackle the disproportionate number of Black people who have tested positive since the pandemic began.

UCSF will also work with Black community organizations in the Bay Area to provide follow-up care for those who test positive for the coronavirus.

Officials with UCSF, United in Health, Oakland Frontline Healers and the university's allied community organizations will hold a news conference on Monday, Aug. 17 to call on residents to attend the testing event.

The news conference will be held from 10 a.m-11 a.m. Monday at the Eastmont Town Center Upper Lot, 7200 Bancroft Ave. in Oakland.