Black mothers bailed out of jail before Mother's Day

A rally and celebration in Oakland was held Thursday afternoon to help incarcerated Black women.



The Essie Justice Group is raising money to bail Black women out of jail in time for Mother's Day so they can be with their children and families.

The group gathered at the Alameda County courthouse ahead of the rally, making signs that said Black women are twice as likely to be jailed as white women, and the rate of incarceration is rising.

They raised $50,000 to bail a woman out of Santa Rita Jail just weeks ago.

A Los Angeles woman who was bailed out recently said her life has changed.

"All of these resources that I was able to tap into once I was released enabled me to make the changes necessary to move forward and be home with my children, be their mom, be there with them, which is what they need," Shaundrika Price said.



The group says the national bail out campaign allows families to stay together and get the services and help that they need.

Since 2017. the group has bailed out 14 women., spending a total of nearly $2 million.