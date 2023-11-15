Blackhawk Center in Danville gets new lease on life

An East Bay shopping center is getting a new lease on life.

Blackhawk Plaza in Danville has seen a number of vacancies over the past few years, starting with the pandemic.

The East Bay Times reports that the center is set to be home to three new businesses that will fill more than 53,000 square feet of space.

Apple Cinemas will replace the Century Theater Cineplex, Combat Sports Academy and Osteostrong are also being added.

All three are expected to open in the new year.

