Bobcat, mountain lion sightings on Peninsula

article

A bobcat was spotted walking around residential San Mateo this weekend, a few days after mountain lion sightings.

San Mateo police said the large cat was seen on Sunday just before 6:30 p.m. in a backyard and then a parking lot on the 4000 block of Kingridge Drive.

This comes after a mountain lion was seen Friday near Vanessa Drive.

A week earlier, a mountain lion was possibly seen in nearby Meno Park near the Sharon Hill Golf and Country Club.

Officials with the Bay Area Puma Project said so far this year, there have been about 90 mountain lion sightings in the Bay Area.

More than ⅔ of those are in San Mateo County – its county with the most sightings.

Experts said a search for habitat and food is likely the driving force prompting the animals to move near populated areas.