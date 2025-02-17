Expand / Collapse search

Bob's Donuts opening another San Francisco location

Published  February 17, 2025 6:13pm PST
Food and Drink
    • Bob's Donuts is opening another location on San Francisco's Polk Street.
    • The pastry shop already has three other locations in San Francisco and Mill Valley.
    • Bob's Donuts is known for its apple fritter and giant donut.

SAN FRANCISCO - A popular donut shop in San Francisco is opening another location.

Second location on Polk Street

What we know:

Bob's Donuts will have a soft launch for its newest location on Polk Street on Friday.

"Exciting announcement! ❣️ After several long delays (thanks SF planning dept!) we’re finally kicking off our soft opening at Bob’s Donuts at 1720 Polk St on Friday, 2/21 from 10am-5pm!," the donut shop shared on social media.

Bob's Donuts is a favorite among locals and sweet lovers, known for its chunky apple fritter and giant donut.

The family-owned donut shop already operates three other locations in San Francisco and Mill Valley.

