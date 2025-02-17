Bob's Donuts opening another San Francisco location

The Brief Bob's Donuts is opening another location on San Francisco's Polk Street. The pastry shop already has three other locations in San Francisco and Mill Valley. Bob's Donuts is known for its apple fritter and giant donut.



A popular donut shop in San Francisco is opening another location.

Second location on Polk Street

What we know:

Bob's Donuts will have a soft launch for its newest location on Polk Street on Friday.

"Exciting announcement! ❣️ After several long delays (thanks SF planning dept!) we’re finally kicking off our soft opening at Bob’s Donuts at 1720 Polk St on Friday, 2/21 from 10am-5pm!," the donut shop shared on social media.

Bob's Donuts is a favorite among locals and sweet lovers, known for its chunky apple fritter and giant donut.

The family-owned donut shop already operates three other locations in San Francisco and Mill Valley.