Bob's Donuts opening another San Francisco location
SAN FRANCISCO - A popular donut shop in San Francisco is opening another location.
Second location on Polk Street
What we know:
Bob's Donuts will have a soft launch for its newest location on Polk Street on Friday.
"Exciting announcement! ❣️ After several long delays (thanks SF planning dept!) we’re finally kicking off our soft opening at Bob’s Donuts at 1720 Polk St on Friday, 2/21 from 10am-5pm!," the donut shop shared on social media.
Bob's Donuts is a favorite among locals and sweet lovers, known for its chunky apple fritter and giant donut.
The family-owned donut shop already operates three other locations in San Francisco and Mill Valley.
The Source: Instagram account for Bob's Donuts