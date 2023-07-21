Body found along shoreline in Alameda, police say

article

A body was found along the shoreline in Alameda Thursday.

Police said they received a call around 3:30 p.m. about an object along the shoreline near the Bay Farm Island bridge. Officers confirmed it was human remains and began investigating the scene.

KTVU reached out to the Coroner's office and learned the body has not been identified.

APD said they can't share a lot of details yet.

If you have information that may help APD in their investigation, please call 510-337-8340.

ALSO: 'I just really want to get his name out there:' girlfriend of Oakland man stabbed to death



