Human remains stuffed in a suitcase found in Lake Merritt

Human remains stuffed in a suitcase were found in Lake Merritt Tuesday morning, the Oakland Fire Department has confirmed with KTVU.

Fire personnel responded to the area Tuesday around 11 a.m. after volunteers who clean the lake found the suitcase and called 911.

The body was found in a suitcase on the edge of Lake Merritt near Lake Shore and Hanover Avenues.

A body was found in this suitcase floating in Oakland's Lake Merritt. Oct. 31, 2023

Oakland Police Department personnel are also on scene and are investigating the case as a homicide.

OPD later said in an email that it is withholding the identification of the victim until the next of kin is notified.