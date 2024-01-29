Body found on BART tracks near Balboa Park Station

A body was found on the tracks near the Balboa Park Station in the early hours of Monday morning, Bay Area Rapid Transit tells KTVU.

The body was discovered between 1:00 a.m. and 1:30 a.m., and authorities are still trying to learn how the person gained access to the tracks. No foul play is suspected at this time, BART said.

The Balboa Park Station was closed for over 40 minutes, but reopened with delays. As of 5:40 a.m., BART there are no delays.