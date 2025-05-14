Body found on Santa Cruz beach identified as missing college student

A body found on a beach in Santa Cruz has been identified as a missing college student, university officials confirmed.

UC Santa Cruz undergrad student

What we know:

The University of California, Santa Cruz said the body discovered near Sea Cliff Drive last Friday was that of one of its undergraduate students.

"We are heartbroken to learn about the tragic death of a UC Santa Cruz undergraduate student," the university said in a statement. "Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends. We are in touch with the family and are providing support to others who are impacted."

Victim's name not released

What they're saying:

Officials said they are not releasing the student’s name to respect the family’s privacy.

The student’s body was found after witnesses reported seeing two people jump from a cliff on May 4 around 4:45 p.m. The pair appeared to struggle while trying to swim back to shore, witnesses said.

Lifeguards, firefighters, police, and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene to rescue the swimmers.

One person eventually made it to shore, but officials said they believed the second swimmer may have submerged.