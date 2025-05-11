Body found at Santa Cruz beach near where swimmer went missing

Santa Cruz police are investigating after a body was found on a beach on Friday afternoon.

Santa Cruz officials said they were notified about the body on West Cliff Drive near the lighthouse around 2:15 p.m.

The Santa Cruz County Coroner is working on identifying the person.

It's unclear how the person died.

The backstory:

On May 4, around 4:45 p.m., two swimmers jumped off a cliff and struggled to swim back to shore. Lifeguards, multiple units with the Santa Cruz Fire Department, Santa Cruz police, Harbor Patrol, and the U.S. Coast Guard all responded to the scene for the water rescue.

Scotts Valley and the Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County also lent resources for the search.

Eventually, one swimmer was able to reach the coast. Officials said they believe the other swimmer was possibly submerged.

Authorities launched drones for further assistance, but after an hour of searching, they ended the search from shore-based resources. The Coast Guard continued to search both on the water and from an aircraft.

It's unclear if the body is the swimmer who previously went missing.

Officials said the identity of the body is pending notification of kin.