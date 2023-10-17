Body of missing Alameda woman found in bay

article

The body of a woman who went missing after telling a relative that she was going for a walk was found in the water beneath Alameda's Bay Farm Island Bridge.

The remains of Desiree "Lisa Huey" were found on Tuesday, three days after she was last seen at her home on Alameda's San Antonio Avenue.

Huey had told a family member on the phone that she planned to go out for a walk on Saturday morning.

A bicyclist saw the 54-year-old's body in the water at around 1 p.m., according to police.

Authorities do not suspect foul play in her death.

Family members were at the site where her body was recovered but did not want to talk to reporters.