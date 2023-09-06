Body of missing Netflix engineer found in San Francisco Bay

The body of a Netflix engineer who went missing last month soon after moving to San Jose has been found in the San Francisco Bay.

The remains of Yohanes Stefanos Kidane, 22, were found in the waters of the San Francisco Bay near the Golden Gate Bridge by a boat on Aug. 29, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Wednesday.

"The remains exhibited signs of advanced decomposition, prolonged exposure to the aquatic environment and appreciable depredation," the sheriff's office said. "The subject’s remains were unidentifiable and unknown at the time of his death pronouncement without any identification located upon his person."

The U.S. Coast Guard removed Kidane from the water.

On Aug. 31 the body was positively identified as Kidane and on Friday a forensic postmortem examination determined an exact cause of death.

"The cause of death was determined to be from blunt impact injuries with drowning as a significant contributing condition. The mode of death was determined to be suicide," officials said.

Police had previously said they found no sign of a crime in his disappearance.

Kidane, a native of New York, had gone missing on Aug. 14 after moving to the Bay Area for a job with Netflix.

Kidane had taken a rideshare service from San Jose to San Francisco where he was last seen. Some of his belongings had been found at the scene.