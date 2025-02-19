Expand / Collapse search

Body of South Lake Tahoe skier identified, recovered

February 19, 2025
Frederic Dross went missing Monday afternoon while skiing in the backcountry of Powderhouse Peak near Luther Pass.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. - Authorities have identified the skier whose body was recovered in an avalanche this week while skiing in the backcountry.

The El Dorado County coroner identified the man as 46-year-old Frederic Dross.

Dross went missing Monday afternoon around the backcountry of Powder House Peak near Luther Pass.

The husband and father of two was from South Lake Tahoe. Police say his friends were able to find him through his avalanche transponder.

However, because of the hazardous conditions, the sheriff's office wasn't able to retrieve his body until Wednesday.  Rescue teams used controlled explosives to navigate the area due to the dangerous conditions. 
 

