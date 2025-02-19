Body of South Lake Tahoe skier identified, recovered

Authorities have identified the skier whose body was recovered in an avalanche this week while skiing in the backcountry.

The El Dorado County coroner identified the man as 46-year-old Frederic Dross.

Dross went missing Monday afternoon around the backcountry of Powder House Peak near Luther Pass.

The husband and father of two was from South Lake Tahoe. Police say his friends were able to find him through his avalanche transponder.

However, because of the hazardous conditions, the sheriff's office wasn't able to retrieve his body until Wednesday. Rescue teams used controlled explosives to navigate the area due to the dangerous conditions.

