Body under tarp found near Oakland's Lake Merritt

A body underneath some tarps was found by a resident on Wednesday evening near Lake Merritt, Oakland police said.

OPD said they received a 911 call at about 7:15 p.m. about a man who wasn't moving underneath some tarps near Lakeside Drive and Oak Street.

Paramedics were called out and confirmed the person had died, but officers did not find any signs of foul play.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD at (510) 238-3821. Videos or photos can be sent to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.