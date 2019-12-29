Boeing 737 lands safely at SJC after in-flight engine failure

An airplane that had reported having engine trouble made a safe emergency landing at Mineta San Jose International Airport Sunday evening, with no further problems reported, an airport spokesman said.

A plane operated by iAero - formerly known as Swift Air - notified San Jose airport officials of a problem with one its plane's engines and asked to land at San Jose. Airport spokesman Scott Wintner said iAero/Swift Air planes don't typically operate into that airport.

Wintner couldn't say what type of plane landed, but the iAero website says the airline operates a fleet of Boeing 737s. It wasn't immediately known what the plane's destination or point of origin were.

The plane landed safely and no one was injured, Wintner said. It was not a commercial passenger flight, he said, and the plane taxied to general-aviation facilities upon landing.

The San Jose Fire Department, which has its Station 20 at the airport, mobilized several crews ahead of the landing, but did not have to go into action once the plane landed safely.

IAero is a charter airliner service, and on its website says its customers include presidential candidates, professional sports teams, college teams, Fortune 500 companies, international delegations and group tours.

No further details were immediately available.